On National Rescue Dog Day, Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Introduces the Adorable Traveling Companion Who Leaves Her Wondering, ‘Is She Half Parrot?’
May 20 is a day to encourage people to adopt a furry pal from rescue centers and animal shelters.
Dogs and car rides go hand in hand and when Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) hopped into her vehicle recently, her chihuahua decided to go along too. Propped up on the actress’ left shoulder with one paw resting on the window, Bean couldn’t be more relaxed.
“I can’t even with this dog,” Sweeney shared, along with a photo of her rescue dog from the inside of her car. “I try to guess what Bean imagines when she’s sitting up on my shoulder — the wind in her fur. Is she half parrot or what?!”
Fans thought the shot of the two of them was absolutely adorable, as did Sweeney’s former castmate Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope), who sent a few heart emojis. One follower, Becca shared, “My dog tries to do that too but he’s a golden,” and Michelle Lybrook suggested, “Maybe it’s the name. I used to have a Bean that did the same. She was a shih-tzu though. We miss her every day. Your Bean is a cutie!”
More: Video, see a soap actress like never before
Sweeney has taken the lead at various events to help animals and was the national spokesperson for American Humane’s Pups4Patriots 5K in 2021, which raises money annually to help train lifesaving service dogs for veterans dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). She’s also had a few rescues of her own and shared a throwback photo last year on National Rescue Dog Day with her kids and their pups.
Now that we’ve seen what Sweeney’s adorable pup has been up to, journey back with us as we reflect on her character and Sami’s time in Salem.