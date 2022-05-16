Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Bo’s return begins today!

Just in case you somehow missed it: Peter Reckell is back on Days of Our Lives! The final showdown with the devil happens today, and it looks like nothing short of heavenly intervention from Bo himself will be able to put an end to Satan’s reign.

The actor shared a little while back that he’d be bringing Bo back as a ghost to save his family, and that day has finally come! But don’t worry, because today’s saintly visit isn’t going to be the last we’ll see of him, seeing as how he’s going to be coming back again for Beyond Salem.

In other words, there’s plenty to look forward to! And as his returns kicked off, Reckell took to Twitter to let fans know it was time — and admit that after all these years in the biz, he still gets nerves!

“OK, here we go,” he exclaimed. “I’m as nervous as anyone. It’s been a long time coming!”

The fans, of course, have been waiting for this for a long time, so they didn’t hesitate to let him know they had his back. MicheleElizab16 wrote to him that, “There is nothing to be nervous about. Your fans (and there’s a lot of us) are waiting with open arms and are so very happy to have you back!”

Canadian Girl told him that, “You were the reason I became a Days fan, and I’m so grateful for this return. Thank you! And I know seeing you onscreen again will be a tearjerker. Cannot wait!!!”

And yeah, we can already tell from the preview that we’re going to be bawling for his entire, oh-so-brief return in the wake of the devil disaster. Between his moments with Ben and Ciara and his intervention with Steve, it’s going to be a rough day — in the best possible way! Thankfully we still have more to look forward to when the new Beyond Salem airs!

Who’s looking forward to Bo’s return? Do you think it’ll be enough to get some closure, or are you hoping against hope that when he’s back in Beyond Salem, we’ll somehow be able to get more than a ghostly visit?

Take a look back at our photo gallery of Bo and Hope’s love story as you prepare for his return.