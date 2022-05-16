Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Loves of their lives.

Things are about to get real for Days of Our Lives‘ Ben and Ciara as they face down the devil for their baby, but hopefully they have something to celebrate sooner, rather than later! In the real world, Robert Scott Wilson has plenty to be thankful for.

Though the actor lives in the spotlight, he doesn’t often share much of his private life. But some occasions are too special to keep to himself. So on his love’s birthday, he couldn’t help but take to Instagram to share a slew of photos from their charmed life together. The pics covered it all — beach life, night life, puppy life — and made it clear just how much Wilson and Terann Hilow mean to each other.

And if that wasn’t enough, their messages back and forth were enough to melt the coldest of hearts.

“Thank god you were born,” Wilson wrote in the post. “Happy birthday, mi amor.”

“Mi amor de mi vida,” Hilow responded — Love of my life.

“Habibti,” he replied, breaking out Arabic for “My love.”

Scroll through the photos below and you’ll see just how adorable these two really are.

As follower Savage Cin Fan Staci put it, “Happiness suits you well!”

And she’s right! Now if only we could get some of that happiness to Ben and Ciara in Salem. Fortunately, with the devil on his way out and their reuniting with Hope in the upcoming season of Beyond Salem, we have a feeling it’s coming soon enough!

