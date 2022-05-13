Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s going to take more than an exorcism to rid Salem of such evil.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the devil to get out of dodge — or in this case Salem — but before that happens a few more people will be faced with devastation from the fallout. The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest previews what’s ahead when the devil prepares to take over the body of Ben and Ciara’s baby boy…

As the desperate parents interrupt the ritual, led by a possessed Allie, Ben is knocked out cold but a white light comes over Ciara and in turn she’s able to rescue their son. That may be good news for baby Weston, but not for someone else.

Allie takes off and though Johnny and Tripp rush after her, her twin comes across a blast from the past in the cemetery, leaving Tripp to continue on the path of saving her from the devil. During all of the craziness, Lucas Adams revealed, “Tripp still very much cares about Allie… he has to do whatever it takes to get to her and make sure that she’s safe.”

But when the devil’s involved, things aren’t that easy. Tripp, Johnny, Eric, John and Marlena all end up at St. Luke’s loft where Allie threatens to torch the place. Though they attempt an exorcism, the devil warns that he will kill Allie. Tripp urges the devil to take him instead. “He’s thinking of Allie, he’s thinking of Henry,” Adams continued. “He wants them to live a long and happy life.”

This is where things take a murderous turn… the devil enters Tripp’s body and demands that he kill Allie. Tripp is able to fight the devil off, and slow him down, but wonders how he can end this once and for all without putting anyone else at risk — and throws himself out of the church tower window!

The actor revealed that Tripp’s main goal was to protect all of the people that he loves, all of the people who have stood up and protected him. Allie is taken home by Marlena and Johnny but John accompanies Tripp to the hospital, where Ava soon arrives and learns that Kayla was unable to save her son. As his mother breaks down, the magazine revealed, “Tripp gets some divine intervention that could change the course of his future.”

It sounds as though we have some exciting scenes ahead so stay tuned!

