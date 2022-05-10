Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans Holds Out Her Heart to Those for Whom a Happy Occasion May Be Complicated: ‘I See You’
“Mothers come in many forms. Happy Mother’s Day.”
For many folks, Mother’s Day is a joyful celebration of the women who raised them and made them the wonderful people they are today. But for Days of Our Lives‘ Judi Evans (Bonnie), the day has taken on a far sadder meaning. Evans and husband Michael Luciano lost their only son, Austin, when he passed away in December of 2019. He was just 23 at the time.
That, however, doesn’t mean that Evans is no longer a mom, as she’ll never lose that beautifully fierce love for her child. So, the actress took to Instagram this past Sunday, not just to remember her boy, but to let those whose Mother’s Day may look a little different know that they’re all loved.
“I will forever be Austin’s mama, ” Evans shared. “To those who have lost their mothers, to those who have lost their children, to those who have always wanted to be mothers but couldn’t, to those who are surrogate mothers to the people around them, I see you and I send you all love.”
The post meant so much to fans, who shared an outpouring of love and grief. They responded with stories of losing their mothers and their children, coming together in the shared experience of loss. Evans’ co-stars also reached out with messages of caring and support on such a difficult day, from Greg Rikaart (Leo) to Mary Beth Evans (Bonnie). As Martha Madison (Belle) wrote, “Love is eternal.”
“Oh Judi,” Deidre Hall (Marlena) responded, “it will always feel like it happened this morning. Austin’s loss is always so fresh in my mind. Loving you through your pain.”
No parent should ever have to go through what Evans and her husband have, but rather than letting it break her on such a heartrending day, the actress used it to share words of comfort and support for others.
As you keep those who’ve lost loved ones in your thoughts on the good days and the difficult ones, check out our gallery of daytime stars we’ve lost in the past year.
