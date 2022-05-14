Credit: Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Xander’s portrayer just couldn’t wait to share with the world.

When it seems like there’s so much bad news constantly going around in the world today, sometimes waking up to some good — no, make that great news — is the most incredible feeling in the world. That’s what happened to Days of Our Lives‘ Paul Telfer (Xander). And naturally he had to share it with the world.

“Just woke to the most wonderful news,” he shared on his Monday, May 9, Instagram story. “My wife, Carmen Cusack, was just nominated for her second Tony!”

The Tony Award nominations were announced bright and early that very morning, and Cusack had been given a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. It didn’t take long after that for her excited husband to share a post, not just about how proud he was of her, but also how extra incredible this nomination was.

“So proud of Carmen Cusack today,” he wrote. “Her Tony nomination was no small feat, not just because its a testament to her own incredible performance, but a ‘miracle’ that the she even got the chance to share that performance at all!”

The actor explained that after the “Broadway shutdown the night of Flying Over Sunset‘s first preview, through a year and a half of doubt as to whether theatre (let alone this beautiful show) would ever return, to putting the show back on again during that crazy X-mas/Omicron wave — that this performance happened at all is a miracle!”

When Telfer and Cusack celebrated her birthday just a little over two years ago, they never could have imagined this day would come. That first preview he mentioned was to an empty theater.

“The dressing room pic is from the first preview of Flying Over Sunset,” he wrote, “right after Carmen had found out that the audience had been cancelled, and Broadway was shutting down because of the virus, but they were still gonna perform the preview!”

He then went on to admit that “this is probably the only shot of her in costume, and I’ll probably get in trouble for posting it, but I wanted everyone to see how beautiful and radiant she looked as Claire Boothe Luce.”

Against all odds, the show did go one, and this wasn’t the only time folks got to see Cusack in costume as Claire. And hopefully Telfer did not get in trouble for sharing this photo. We’re guessing no, since he shared it again!

“Overjoyed that all your hard work and sacrifice is being recognized,” Telfer concluded in his Tony post. “Congratulations on your second Tony nomination, darling. And congratulations to the other nominees from FOS (and the other shows!), the FOS family, and the whole theatre community for not just surviving the last 2 years, but thriving!”

Congrats to everyone, of course, but a special congrats to Cusack!

