Credit: NBC screenshot

Sarah finally wakes up from her year-long nightmare.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 9 – 13, Sarah is given the cure. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

After Ava spilled the beans on what Gwen had done to both Sarah and Abigail, Xander realized there was a chance the real antidote could work on Sarah. In the preview, Kayla injects Sarah with the antidote to Dr. Rolf’s serum with Xander and Maggie present. Sarah looks at Xander and actually recognizes him. But after all that has happened, can they find their way back to one another?

After waking up from his coma, Eli remembered it was TR who shot him. He tells his wife that it was her biological father who shot him in cold blood.

Meanwhile, TR had convinced Paulina to go away with him on a romantic trip just for a few days, but didn’t count on Abe showing up to thwart his plans to get his hands on Paulina’s money. With a push and a shove from Julie, Abe had decided to fight for Paulina.

In the spoiler video, TR is prepared to fight too, and whacks Abe across the back of the head, leaving him unconscious on the floor in a puddle of blood. When Paulina comes upon what’s happened, TR raises his hand to her, showing his true colors.

Fortunately, Lani bursts in and fires her gun! The promo teases TR is going to need a coffin after all is said and done.

What do you think Days of Our Lives fans, are you hoping to see Abe and Paulina reunite?

Check out the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out what Allie’s plans for Ciara and Ben’s baby are.

Before you go, take a look at soap stars and their real-life moms in the photo album below.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube