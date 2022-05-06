Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“See you in another life,” he told his beloved dog.

“Today’s a tough one,” Brandon Barash admitted on Instagram on May 5. “Our hearts are shattered yet full. The house is quieter yet imbued with lingering long-lasting love. Our tears are abundant yet grateful. Schmuli moved on and has left legend status in his wake.”

More: Days of Our Lives’ star promises ‘self-gratifying shirtless pictures’

Schmuli is, of course, the Days of Our Lives star’s four-legged family member, a total sweetheart with, as you’ll see below, no poker face whatsoever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barash (@brandonjbarash)

Schmuli “loved and protected his family furrrriously and chomped his crunchy water — ice — tenaciously,” said Jake’s portrayer. “Go find Bapa, Mr. Schmules, but be sure to put your booties on before, so you don’t scratch his floors. He’ll be waiting for you with buckets of crunchy water and poker chips.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barash (@brandonjbarash)

In closing his post, which was accompanied by a series of beautiful, bittersweet photos of Schmuli with himself, daughter Harper (whom he shares with former wife Kirsten Storms of General Hospital) and fiancée Isabella Devoto, expressed his gratitude to Schmuli for being this leading man’s best friend. “Thank you for 12 of the best years of my life,” he wrote. “We’re all better because we knew you. See you in another life.”

Climb the branches of the DiMera family tree with the below photo gallery that reviews how all its schemers and dreamers are related.