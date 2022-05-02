Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Bo and Hope are finally back where they belong: together!

Days of Our Lives fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions ever since learning that the second installment of the NBC soap’s Beyond Salem would feature the return of not just Kristian Alfonso’s Hope, but also Peter Reckell’s Bo! By the time it airs in July, it will have been six long years since we’ve seen him! Though he passed away in Hope’s arms in 2015, Bo made one final appearance in her dreams several months later.

When Alfonso dished with E!’s Daily Pop last week, she admitted she hadn’t gotten to work with Peter Reckell just yet, but she couldn’t wait for the moment to come! The actress then shared a pic of one of the reunions we’d been waiting for — Hope with Ben and Ciara for the first time since the latter had “died!”

Today, though, she unveiled the big moment on Instagram — the return of “Bope!” If there’s one moment we would freeze in time forever it would be this one… Fortunately, Alfonso did it for us! The smiles on their faces as they walked together just about said it all.

“Good morning,” she wrote with the photo. “Here we go!”

The fans came out in force to celebrate what may be just about the best start to a week in a long time. “OMG,” Stephanie Sapp wrote. “Great way to start a Monday. Been a long time coming!”

“Look at the smiles,” Ann Christine added. “I love and thank you both for doing this. We need more Bo and Hope!”

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise, but you can count the duo’s own co-stars — current and former — among the “Bope” fans!

“Legendary,” Lamon Archey (Eli) responded, while Lisa Rinna, who played Billie to Reckell’s Bo, just posted with a slew of hearts and clapping hands. And Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) cut right to the chase and said what most of the fans were feeling: “Love this pic.”

July can’t come soon enough!

Relive every moment of the romance with our photo gallery of Bo and Hope’s love story.