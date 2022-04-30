Credit: NBC screenshot

Johnny has a lot to tell Chanel.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 2 – 6, Ciara goes into labor. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

After his wedding to Craig blew up when Chad, with the help of others, Leo is out for blood. In a preview of what is to come, he warns Brady and Sonny that he’s coming for them!

Finally freed from the DiMera crypt, all Johnny wanted to do was to explain things to Chanel. EJ rushed his son to the hospital, where this week he finally gets the chance to see her. Based on Paulina’s reaction to finding them together, it appears things might be looking up for Johnny and Chanel, as Paulina yells, “Get your filthy hands off my daughter!”

After Gwen was taken down to the Salem PD when her wedding blew up, thanks to Abby revealing the truth about what Gwen had done to her and Sarah, Abigail lobbies another accusation at her half-sister. With her mother by her side, Abby tells her father that Laura’s death was no accident! By the look on Gwen’s face, it doesn’t seem she can defend herself against Abby’s accusation.

At the Horton cabin, Allie helps deliver Ciara’s baby. And finally, Tripp calls someone with good news, as Eli wakes up! Of course, the question is, will he remember it was TR who shot him?

