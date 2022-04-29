Credit: XJJohnson/JPI

This talented daddy/daughter duo is looking to name their “band.” Can you help them out?.

Days of Our Lives star Brandon Barash (Jake) may be involved in non-stop drama when he’s playing his alter-ego onscreen, but at home things are a little more chill. Barash is an involved and terrific dad to daughter Harper, and to prove it, he dug out his acoustic guitar and tuned up to jam on a pop song that not every father would be willing to croon!

Barash teamed up for a laid-back version of Taylor Swift’s hit Shake It Off with his adorable — and talented — daughter, and filmed the duet for for his followers’ viewing pleasure.

The two sound amazing in the video he shared of the singalong, which became even more fun when the star posed the question, “If we started a band, what would our name be?” Things that make you go, “Hmm…”

While we didn’t come up with any zingers, none other than singer-songwriter Richard Marx took to the comments to weigh in on what the father and daughter duo should name their hypothetical band. He posted, “I vote Schmuli and the Hoomans.”

But, for us, Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal’s (Ciara) suggestion — “The Churchyard Carnival Culprits” — was the absolute winner… and definitely the most intriguing.

What band name would you give this talented daddy/daughter duo? Let us know in the comment section below!

