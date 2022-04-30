Days of Our Lives’ Mary Beth Evans Shares the ‘Gosh Darn Sweetest’ Photos With Her Grandbabies
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is “committed for life.”
Days of Our Lives vet Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) often shares her adventures with her beautiful grandbabies, via Instagram, and recently gave fans a peek into the goings-on that were keeping her and husband Dr. Michael Schwartz busy this past week.
“Grandparenting with my honey is the gosh darn sweetest,” Evans expressed, along with a photo of her feeding one grandbaby while Schwartz made sure the other was all cleaned up. “We both love these little bugs so much,” she gushed but admitted that while they missed their other two grandchildren, she and her hubby were “getting in [their] FaceTimes” and were “committed for life.”
A few days prior, she shared a video of her grandson Luca, who was having “good times in grandma’s garden” and eating “blueberries, one strawberry and kumquats,” one of which made things “awfully drippy.”
And in yet another pic, Evans had her hands full with both grandbabies on her lap but admitted it was a “great way to finish off the day” and that “time with these love bugs” made her life full.
We can see why… the smile on her face alone says it all!
Now that we had a glimpse at some of Evans’ real-life family, journey back with us through her character’s life in our photo gallery below of Kayla and Steve’s early years on Days of Our Lives.