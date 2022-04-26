Credit: Peacock

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest.

With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.

Archey posted two photos of himself, freshly shaved, on his Instagram and shared that his daughter asked, “Why is your face shaved like you’re young?” She then proceeded to tell her dad that he was “too old” for the look.

Castmates and friends of the NBC soap fave quickly rushed to the comments with their thoughts. Sal Stowers, who plays Archey’s character’s onscreen wife Lani, joked, “Who dis?!” and followed up her post with some laughing emojis. This led others to expressing their laughter at the hilarious comment from the actor’s daughter, including emojis from Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa), Galen Gering (Rafe), Raven Bowens (Chanel) and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).

More: When Calls the Heart preview, an enemy returns

All jokes aside, even though the out-of-the-mouths-of-babes remark was absolutely adorable, Archey looks great and we can’t help but wonder if we will soon see Eli awake — and without the beard we last saw him wearing before landing in a coma at Salem Universality Hospital.

While we wait for Eli and Lani to be reunited again, take a look at our gallery below filled with blooper photos from behind the scenes, including a funny role reversal from their wedding.