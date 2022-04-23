Days of Our Lives Preview: Belle and Shawn Get an Unwanted House Guest — Plus, Ciara Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler]
The devil claims another victim and has a new accomplice.
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of April 25 – 29, Ciara is stunned to come face to face with Evan. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
It was hard enough for Belle to learn that Jan Spears was pregnant with Shawn’s child and that Shawn lied to her about sleeping with Jan when the devil turned her into Belle. Now, however, Belle and Shawn have another problem to deal with. The very pregnant Jan is released from prison and moves in with Shawn and Belle!
Last week the devil forced a chained-up Johnny to watch Chanel and Tripp getting drunk together and sharing a kiss. This coming week, Paulina is stunned when Chanel and Tripp arrive home drunk, and Chanel tells her mother that they are going to her room. Paulina exclaims, “The hell you are!”
Meanwhile, AllieDevil left her brother chained up in the DiMera crypt, but not before teasing she had big plans for Ben and Ciara’s baby. It appears those plans include Evan, who is back in Salem likely with Satan’s help. Ciara is stunned when she comes face to face with Evan, who holds up a necktie and says, “I killed your husband!” Ben is shown on the floor passed out, or is he dead?
