Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“Love you,” wrote the actor, “to infinity and beyond.”

Looking at the photos that Brandon Barash shared on April 17, we couldn’t believe that his mother was turning 70, either. “Seventy (?!) has never looked so good,” began his message, which was accompanied by a series of lovely photos of Mom with him, fiancée Isabella Devoto and Harper, his 8-year-old daughter with former wife Kirsten Storms (Maxie, General Hospital).

“Ma,” wrote the Days of Our Lives leading man (who played Stefan and now plays his twin, Jake), “I’d have been lost in many a situation without your love and guidance… and your cooking!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barash (@brandonjbarash)

“You’ve taught me many things,” he added, “most importantly your ability to swear in a way that’d make Andrew Dice Clay blush.”

So [bleep] yeah, the actor and his mom are close. And she more than deserves the tray of delectable-looking treats that awaits her in that final image. “Happy 70,” Barash wrote in conclusion. “Love you to infinity and beyond.”

More: Brandon Barash’s little girl’s life in pictures

Only a day before that, Barash wished his future missus, aka “my queen,” a happy birthday on Instagram. “I’d write something really sweet,” he said, “but then I’d have nothing left to write in you card, so… ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Barash (@brandonjbarash)

Check out a whole bunch more photos of soap stars and their beautiful mothers in the gallery below.