Days of Our Lives’ Wedding-Day Disaster: Will Either Couple Still *Be* a Couple When the Dust Settles?
The truth will set you free — or ruin your life!
Well, Days of Our Lives‘ Xander and Craig have agreed to go along with the double wedding — though it was a bit touch and go there for a bit! Gwen pretty much bulldozed right through any hesitation her beau might have had — even when he found out he was sharing his wedding with Leo and not “Matty Cooper!”
As for Leo, he’s blissfully moving ahead with his plans, oblivious to the fact that Sonny and Chad are furiously tracking down Jackie Cox to dig up the dirt they need on him. (The prenup he’s served with, though, has left him feeling less than blissful!)
And as an added bonus, Gabi’s managed to do what Rafe never could and sent Ava off to the slammer — resulting in her calling Abigail with some juicy information!
The show’s spoilers for next week indicate that the dual ceremonies will get off the ground on Wednesday, April 20 — but they may not get very far! According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Friday’s roiling mess of plots, counter-plots and dirt digging is going to come to a head just in time for the wedding!
By the time the nuptials roll around, Abigail’s gotten confirmation that Gwen was the one responsible for knocking her out, and Chad and Sonny have dug up all the dirt they need on Leo. Worse, Ava has no intention of going down, so she signs an immunity deal to turn on Gwen!
That’s all Abigail needs to expose her half-sis at her wedding for all her crimes — and that includes what she did to Sarah! If anything puts a damper on the day, that’s got to be the kicker.
As we noted before, this isn’t necessarily the end of Xander and Gwen. Like Paul Telfer explained, his character thinks virtually everyone is horrible and even the vilest of deeds are just par for the course… But if Gwen hadn’t blabbed to Ava about what she’d done to Sarah, she’d have a far better chance of holding on to her man.
And, according to Emily O’Brien, Gwen knows it
“It’s just desperation,” she told Digest of her character’s reaction to Abby’s revelations. “But the more Abigail reveals about what she knows, the more Gwen starts to panic. There’s a shift, and Gwen realizes there’s no way out of this.”
Conking Abigail over the head and shipping her off to an island? Eh, she’s lucky she’s not dead. But knowing that Gwen is the real reason Sarah’s condition worsened? That’s likely to enrage Xander. Whether or not he ends up getting past it, that wedding seems like it’ll be dead in the water! (And if Gwen’s not careful, she might be too!)
As for Leo, well, he gets off to a good start by signing Craig’s prenup, but it’s hard to imagine him coming back from whatever Chad reveals at the big event.
“Everyone is there,” Kevin Spirtas previewed to Digest, “his daughter, his ex-wife. Craig feels betrayed by Leo. Apart from his humiliation, he feels absolutely embarrassed. He was blinded by love.”
Being lied to is one thing. Craig himself should know something about that. He and Leo both have scheming pasts, but humiliation and embarrassment are two powerful, horrible emotions. And when someone you love causes them, they sting so much more.
The two men have talked about their shady pasts, but their present and future seemed so much brighter. Or so Craig thought. Spirtas just has one question: “Is this the straw that breaks the camel’s back?”
Only time will tell as none of these folks are true angels, but Leo and Gwen might just have tipped the scales a bit too far out of their favor!
