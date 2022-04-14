Credit: John Paschal/JPI; Jason Mendez/Everett Collection

A medical emergency leads to forgiveness and a time travel love story takes center stage in the present.

Fans are going to get a combined treat when Days of Our Lives actor Chandler Massey (Will) and Chicago Med fave Torrey DeVitto, who also appeared on Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, along with Aurora Teagarden star Niall Matter, headline two new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres in May.

In the first, Heart of the Matter, Massey will play a patient named Henry who accidentally dies, which leaves his cardiologist (Aimee Teegarden) absolutely devastated — and in legal turmoil. As she and his grieving mother (Gail O’Grady) work to rise above their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance ultimately leads to hope. Tune in for the premiere on Sunday, May 15, at 9 pm, and watch a preview below.

Then DeVitto and Matter will star opposite as Sarah and Rip Van Winkle Jr. in the time travel premiere Rip In Time. When Sarah, an organic farmer, meets Rip she’s stunned by his claims to be from 1787 but soon begins to experience old-fashioned romantic feelings that might be just as crazy as his story. Set your DVRs for Sunday, May 22, at 9 pm.

Plus, stay tuned for information to come for three more new movies set to air on the network’s sister station, the Hallmark Channel, in May. You’ll see a familiar soap face in one!

Video: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries/YouTube