Days of Our Lives Preview: It’s Sure To Be a Devil of a Good Time at Ben and Ciara’s Gender Reveal Party
Will it be a boy, a girl, or a demon baby?
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of April 11 – 15, the Hortons, Bradys and yes, even Clyde gather for Ciara and Ben’s big gender reveal party. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
Roman jokes he’s heard horror stories about these parties, and he’s likely to see one live-out. Nobody knows that the devil is still in Salem, and in Allie Horton. He jumped into Allie after she confronted her brother Johnny, his previous host, and Satan finally revealed himself to her. Not wanting her to tell the entire town, the devil jumped into Allie and had Johnny chained up in the DiMera crypt. Not only did the devil chain him up, but he brought Andre back from the dead to watch over Johnny.
This week Ben and Ciara’s family gathers for the big reveal. Allie and Channel were put in charge of the cake and have the sonogram from the doctor detailing whether they are having a boy or a girl. The cake is brought in, and Ben and Ciara are eager to cut into it to see whether the cake is blue for a boy or pink for a girl.
Of course, with Satan involved, anything could happen or be inside that cake! Leave your best guess below on what will happen, and what Satan wants with their child?
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube