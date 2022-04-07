Credit: John Paschal/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is excited to be back.

In March, we first alerted fans that Greg Vaughan would be returning to Days of Our Lives as Eric. Though the spring promo only gave us a glimpse of Eric and Nicole’s reunion at the Brady Pub, the actor has joined Arianne Zucker for a special interview to preview what’s ahead when his character steps back into Salem during the week of April 11.

“What made you decide to come back this time?” Zucker asked then quickly interjected, and referred to herself, “Besides the obvious.” The castmates joked for a bit before Vaughan explained that he likes to work and there was “a lot of unresolved issues between Eric, family and Nicole, obviously.”

So, about those unresolved issues… He went on to preview that fans can expect a change of direction for Eric this time around that will include him being involved with “new people and new faces and opportunities” — a lot of which will be “a wait and see” for him as well.

Zucker pushed for “a little Eric scoop” and Vaughan revealed that there’s a big family crisis ahead. Fans may wonder what could be bigger than his mother and a few of his other family members having been possessed by the devil but he would only tease, “a lot more exciting twist and turns” ahead.

To close out the fun chat, Vaughan simply wanted his fans to know how excited he is to be back in the studios. Watch the video for more and stay tuned!

What do you want to see happen upon Eric’s return? Would you like him to rid the devil from those he loves — and Salem — for good? Maybe you’d like to watch a reunion between him and Nicole unfold? We’d love to hear your thoughts so hit us up in the comment section!

And before you go, join us as we take a look back at Eric over the years, including everything that led up to him getting down on one knee and proposing to Nicole, in our photo gallery below.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube