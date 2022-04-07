Credit: CBS

“I cannot believe,” she exclaimed, “I got to experience a room with such talent and inspiration.”

Days after attending the Grammy Awards, Victoria Konefal was still riding high. “The magic I experienced this weekend was unparalleled,” she said via Instagram. “To all the artists who blessed the stage — y’all really did something special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Konefal (@victoriakonefal)



“I cannot believe I got to experience a room with such talent and inspiration,” she added. “Goosebumps the entire night.”

More: Look at Eric Martsolf’s twins now — wow!

As you’ll see in the photos and videos above, the Days of Our Lives leading lady — Ciara, as if you didn’t know — didn’t just look like a million bucks, she had a helluva seat for a show that was worth a million bucks. So moved was she by the experience, she said she “might [bleep] around and become a rock star next. Who knows?”

When a follower replied, “Might?” Konefal corrected herself. “Will,” she said.

More: Days of Our Lives reviewed — thumbs up… or down?

The actress wouldn’t be the first soap star to pick up a mic. During his run as Danny on The Young and the Restless, Michael Damian had a No. 1 smash with a remake of “Rock On.” Everybody wanted to be “Jessie’s Girl” while Rick Springfield was playing Noah on General Hospital. And, of course, Days of Our Lives alum Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire) has been stunning in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! (Watch — and hear! — her in action below.)

Our favorite-ever soap-star singer, however, may be Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Before she started her family, the Bold & Beautiful Emmy winner turned out one jam after another that was so much fun, we felt like we’d spent a night on the town with Steffy. (Check her out below.)

Scroll through a photo album of Konefal’s adventures as Ciara below.

Video: YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO, YouTube/Chaz E. Foley