Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

We may have just witnessed the birth of a rivalry for the ages.

What is it about Days of Our Lives‘ DiMera men that cause the ladies to go wild? Actually, we could probably think of a few things that’d do that. Have you looked at them?

But clearly, despite how horrible EJ’s treated them, something’s kept Nicole and Sami going back to him and to tearing each other apart in the process. And now it looks like Ava and Gabi may be about to head down the same path with Jake!

More: Greg Vaughan previews Eric’s new direction

With these two ladies, though, that path may be even more wild than EJ’s loves. Gabi’s reaction to finding Ava in Jake’s bed on the Wednesday, April 6, episode was… unpleasant, to say the least. She went over to make nice with her DiMera beau only to find the woman who framed Rafe shacking up with Jake? Unacceptable.

Plus, much like Nicole and Sami, Ava clearly delighted in tweaking Gabi’s nose over the whole situation.

Jake may have tried keeping the peace — at least a bit — by making it clear that nothing had happened and he was just being a friend to Ava, but it’s obvious that this confrontation is far from over. For one thing, while they may have separated for the night to their own sleeping corners, does anyone have any doubt for even a second that Ava and Jake will end up in bed together? Because we sure don’t.

She may have been the one to throw the relationship away after a few tricks of the devil, but as far as Gabi’s concerned, Ava’s moving in on her man.

If it was anyone else but Gabi, they’d feel the sharp sting of jealousy, sure, but then they’d probably pull back and handle this a bit more maturely. Rafe’s little sis, though, just had a conversation with Gwen about how they’re both prone to overreacting to situations and making poor choices in retaliation.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

More: A bluntly honest review of the devil saga

If Ava keeps going with Jake — and judging by her delight at upsetting Gabi, there’s probably a 50/50 chance Ava would just to tick her off — Gabi is guaranteed to retaliate. And that, in turn would lead to Revenge Queen Ava to hit right back.

Does Gabi have a leg to stand on? Not even remotely. And that’s why she may just be the perfect foil for Ava. Rafe’s a cop. No matter how sure he is that Ava set him up, he’s not going to do anything unless he can dig up some solid proof.

That’s where Gabi comes in. She’s well versed in lying, conning and manipulating to get what she wants. Blackmail, setting people up, she does it all, just like Ava. And while the Vitali mob princess may have loads of illicit ties, right now, Gabi’s running the empire of Salem’s late, great supervillain, Stefano DiMera.

Gabi’s got the resources, the temperament and the skills to do whatever needs to be done to take Ava down for both herself and her brother. But even if she does, we’re pretty sure that anything short of Ava’s death will just be the start of many years of misery to come. And where those two are concerned, Salem itself might not be able to survive their battles.

Put on your boxing gloves as you check out 25 of daytime’s most memorable rivalries.