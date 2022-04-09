Credit: Peacock

Daytime favorite dons some camouflage and walks away with a win.

While you are watching your favorite Salem soap or even taking in a primetime series or movie, be sure to pay attention to the commercials that follow. If you don’t, you just might miss a very familiar daytime face. Days of Our Lives actor Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) shared an iSpot.tv video on his Instagram, featuring none other than himself in the latest commercial for the United States Army.

More: Deidre Hall shares photos from her daytime getaway

Over a game of pool, with his fellow privates watching on, Wilson’s persona in the commercial made a jump shot over a stripped ball, knocked the 8-ball in the corner pocket for the win and declared, “That is what you call a wicked shot.” The privates on hand were stunned, with one exclaiming, “You gotta be kidding me!”

Wilson’s castmates jumped into the comments to congratulate the daytime favorite. Billy Flynn (Chad) stated, “My guy,” to which the actor replied with a challenge, “Rack ‘em up William,” while Brandon Barash (Jake) sent his pal a big high-five. Fans loved seeing him outside of the NBC soap as well and Sam even made a point to acknowledge, “Love a man in uniform.”

And we agree, it’s always fun to catch a glimpse of the soap stars in their other projects.

While we wait for the birth of Wilson’s Days of Our Lives character’s first child, join us as we take a look back at Ben’s transformation — from murderous villain to virtuous hero — in our photo gallery below.