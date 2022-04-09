Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Shares Photos From Her Salem Getaway: Come for the Beauty, But ‘Don’t Miss the Cuteness’
A little time away is good for the soul, especially when in the company of a loveable furry friend — or two.
Days of Our Lives vet Deidre Hall (Marlena) was able to take some time away from all of the Salem devilry during a trip to Virginia. The actress took to Instagram to post some “spectacular moments” and shared, “Don’t miss the cuteness of Annie’s Scottie, Finn, carrying his own leash!”
In a series of 9 photos, the “cuteness” Hall was referring to appeared to be her sister Andrea’s dog Finn , who, not only had a fun time walking through some puddles, but seemed to be wrapped up with his ferret friend and later, as she stated, looked absolutely adorable carrying his own leash.
Along with some serene shots of the wooded neighborhood and local wildlife, Hall also shared a video that had her stopped dead in her tracks — literally — as a gaggle of geese took “their sweet time” crossing the road she was driving on.
For those who don’t know, Hall and her sister are twins and Andrea has appeared on the NBC soap numerous times over the years — first as Marlena’s twin Samantha Evans and later as Marlena’s lookalike Hattie Adams, a role that Hall also played herself.
