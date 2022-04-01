Credit: Chris Halston/NBC

“I think we all owe the ladies that came before us in this business a debt of gratitude.”

As March’s Women’s History Month neared its end, two Days of Our Lives grand dames got together on the Horton Square set to reflect on their many years on the NBC soap. With tea and pastries (from Sweet Bits, perhaps?) in front of them, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) interviewed Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) about her 49 years in Salem, complete with amazing clips of her very first scenes.

Rogers debuted on Days of Our Lives in 1973 as Maggie, who lived on the outskirts of Salem. In the video below, the actress recalls her first scenes on the show with John Clarke, who played Maggie’s eventual husband Mickey Horton, who had amnesia at the time.

“Suzanne was one of the first new characters to come on the show,” Seaforth Hayes recalls. “That was coming from the outside world, with a whole different background and whole aura of innocence and untouchability and beauty. Which added a big dimension to the show.”

“You’re going to make me cry,” Suzanne interjects, tearfully.

During their Horton Square tea side chat, the women discuss Rogers’ Emmy winning scene when Maggie lost custody of her adopted daughter, Janice. Those scenes were written by Susan Seaforth Hayes’ very own mother, Elizabeth Harrower, who served as Days’ head writer for a time in the late 70s/early 80s.

When Rogers starts tearing up recounting the scene, Seaforth Hayes, puts her hand on her shoulder and reminds her, “It’s only a show, Baby Doll.”

That trip down memory lane led to them discussing the most important women from Days of Our Lives, including “tremendous writer” Pat Falken Smith (who served two stints as head writer in the 70s and 80s), the show’s co-creator Betty Corday and the iconic Frances Reid, who played Alice Horton.

“I think we all owe the ladies that came before us in this business a debt of gratitude,” Seaforth Hayes says. “There’s a resurgence of interest in the contribution of women who are, shall we say, past twenty-five, and are still delivering the goods.”

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube