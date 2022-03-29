Thumbs Up to Love! Days of Our Lives’ Stacy Haiduk Sends a Heartfelt Birthday Message to ‘My Husband, My Friend, My Partner Through This Life’
The accompanying photo made it clear that when she said “love and light,” she meant it!
When is a guest-starring role not just a guest-starring role? When it introduces you to your future spouse, that’s when! So we’re pretty sure that Bradford Tatum looks back fondly at the 1994 episode of SeaQuest DSV that brought him into the orbit of Days of Our Lives’ future Kristen/Susan, Stacy Haiduk. The actress, a lead on the NBC series at the time, tied the knot with Tatum in 1997, and on March 29, she celebrated a milestone in the life of her better half.
“Happy birthday to you, my husband, my friend, my partner through this life!” she Instagrammed. “I love you with all my heart! Hold fast!
“Love and light!” she added in closing. And if you take even a passing glance at the photo that accompanied her post, you’ll see a whole lotta both.
It was just this past November that the couple celebrated their 26th anniversary. “I will never forget the first moment I met you,” she shared on the occasion. “You came into the makeup trailer on the set of SeaQuest, and I was smitten. It took the 1994 earthquake to shake things up for me to get the courage to call you! And now here we are many years later!
“Our world is a unique one,” she went on, “and I wouldn’t have it any other way! I am grateful to walk through this world with you and see things through your eyes! I love you, sweetie, so very much! To the next 100 years!”
