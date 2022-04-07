Their Life in Pictures: Celebrate the 16th Birthdays of Days of Our Lives Star Eric Martsolf’s Twin Sons With a Look Back at Their ‘Double the Fun’ Moments
On April 7, 2006, a Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor’s family grew by two.
Soaps.com sends a birthday shoutout today to the twin sons of Days of Our Lives fave Eric Martsolf (Brady) and his wife Lisa Kouchak. Chase and Mason, born in 2006, have reached a big milestone — their sweet 16! To honor the day, we invite readers to take a journey with us back through their lives filled with double the fun memories!
Three Times the Smiles
In one of Martsolf’s earlier photos with his boys, it’s clear where Chase and Mason get their sweet smiles from.
Clowning Around
It looks as though the twins had some fun clowning around posing in these circus cutout boards.
Team Spirit
And whether or not the Spartans are their favorite team, at least they are on the same side of the cheering section!
Gaming Fun
Sitting on top of what looks to be a couple of motorcycles, side by side, while racing through a virtual street, seems like the perfect way to unwind with your twin bro.
Monkeying Around
Or, like their father shared, “hanging around,” Chase and Mason were grinning from ear to ear while playing on the monkey bars.
Golden Locks
You may be able to relate… “Parents,” Martsolf addressed. “Remember when we refused to cut our kids’ hair?”
Standing at Attention
But things changed over the years… Martsolf gave a glimpse of what it looked like years later when dad said, “Time to get [your] hair done.” While one of the boys took the task very seriously, the other couldn’t help but let a little grin shine through.
Siblings at Sunset
With their arms around each other’s shoulders, and the sun setting in the background, here’s a beautiful shot of the boys during a family trip to Hawaii.
Man Time
And during another trip they were “having absolutely zero fun” at Lake Las Vegas with their dad.
Family of Four
Martsolf expressed just how “thankful” he is for his wife and sons and for “the whole world that surrounds them.”
11th Birthday
On their 11th birthday, Chase and Mason’s proud papa shared a then and now collage filled with various stages leading up to their big day.
Teenagers
And a couple years later the boys became teens, to which Martsolf stated, “I love these little men more than anything. God help me — they’re teens.”
Aquamen
In 2019, the twins attended Malibu Water Polo Camp, where Olympians and current Pepperdine University coaches Terry Schroeder and Merrill Moses are in charge.
Always Better Together
For their 15th birthday, Martsolf expressed his love to his “men” and shared, “As much as I want to keep referring to you as boys, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that you’re breaking that barrier. My pride for you exceeds all else. Keep striving for what you want, and remember you’re always better together.”
Sweet 16 Birthday
And to celebrate their big milestone, Martsolf shared a few cute photos of his boys leading up to a current one and stated, “Stay sweet my 16 year old studs. Dad will always be there for you. Always.”
