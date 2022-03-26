Days of Our Lives Preview: Brady Tells Chloe What She’s Been Longing To Hear — Plus, Nicole and Ava Get Slap Happy
Rub a dub dub, it’s getting hot in the tub!
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of March 28 – April 1, some couples get down and dirty, and others get squeaky clean. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
For months now Brady and Chloe have been dancing around their feelings for one another, trying not to cross a line. Their closeness got under Philip’s skin, and he tried to set Brady up for his murder. Fortunately for Brady, there wasn’t enough to make the case stick against him, and Philip hightailed it out of Salem with Kate’s help. This week though, Brady finally gives in and tells Chloe that he wants to be with her. They share a passionate kiss, and things quickly escalate from there.
Meanwhile, Rafe and Nicole also did the same tango regarding their feelings for one another for months, mainly due to the fact Rafe was dating Nicole’s now ex-bestie Ava. When Ava found out Rafe cheated on her with Nicole, she set Rafe up to look like a dirty cop. What’s a dirty cop to do but get clean, and he and Nicole take things to the tub. Rafe later tells Nicole that he really loves her.
Unfortunately, Ava’s jealousy is still an issue, and she confronts Nicole for cheating with her boyfriend. This leads to a slap-happy catfight between the two which is sure to leave some cheeks red.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube