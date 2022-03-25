Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Rejoiced “Broe” fans!

Way back when Days of Our Lives‘ Craig and Nancy first started running into rocky territory, headwriter Ron Carlivati promised that the whole experience would end up bringing Brady and Chloe closer together. The question was how close? No, thanks to Eric Martsolf, we know the answer — and it doesn’t get much better than this! In fact, he promises in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, fans are about to get exactly what they’ve been asking for!

“The things that brought Brady and Chloe together in the beginning are still there,” he explained. “That flame has just been rekindled as they’ve spent more time together.”

And thanks to Chloe leaning on Brady as her parents’ marriage dissolved, and now their joint scheming to split Craig and Leo, these two have been spending a lot of time together. It’s not just the plotting that’s drawn them closer, though, as the whole experience, Martsolf noted, is just reminding Chloe of just how important it is to keep her loved ones close and hold onto them.

So it’s inevitable that it reach the point that Chloe takes comfort not just in Brady’s presence, but it in his arms. The two make love, Marstolf noted, and “I think it’s something fans of Brady and Chloe have been waiting for a long time to see. Brady has been such a pillar in her life for so long. The connection they have is lovely. It’s beautiful.”

And it’s finally here.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to point out that Philip’s still out there somewhere too. Ostensibly, he’s working to get better, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t return when it’s least convenient for the two reunited lovers and try his darndest to win Chloe back. Granted, that might be a bit tough after framing Brady and faking his own death… but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t try!

Still, whatever the future hold, right now, it seems, all is right in the world of “Broe.”

