After Kerfuffle With Days of Our Lives Fans, Headwriter Receives the Ultimate Validation

Join us as we take a look back at MarDevil’s reign of terror, as well as all of the other storylines which unfolded on the show during the WGA eligibility period, in the photo-filled gallery below .

The responses to that particular tweet were numerous and varied, with many confirming their love of the show and the work Carlivati had been doing there while others critiqued his comment as harshly as they had the show. But the WGA win gave both Carlivati and his team a bit of validation at the perfect time.

Everyone tell me your job so I can tweet at you how you’re doing it wrong

The victory must taste particularly sweet for Carlivati given the timing. It was just over a week earlier that, as some fans offered particularly harsh criticisms of the show on Twitter, Carlivati clapped back, “Everyone tell me your job so I can tweet at you how you’re doing it wrong.”

While the scripts which won them the honor included a variety of stories, one thread tied them together: The possession storyline. Highlights included the Satan revealing to Marlena that he’d possessed Doug, the Thanksgiving battle between MarDevil, Doug and Julie and Marlena’s Christmas exorcism.

We want to take a moment today to send Days of Our Lives headwriter Ron Carlivati, his writers and everyone at the NBC soap congratulations for winning the 2022 Writers Guild of America Award for daytime drama. The news came during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, March 20, after which Carlivati gave his team props. “Congrats to my amazing team of writers at Days of Our Lives !” The group in question includes Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock and Elizabeth Snyder.

1 / 23 <p>Charlie was revealed to be Allie’s rapist and Ava’s son — and was then promptly murdered. Most of Salem became a suspect at one time or another, but it was good old Jan Spears, who did it and framed Belle for the deed. All so she could have Shawn Douglas for herself. Did you expect anything less?</p>

2 / 23 <p>After an exhaustive search and a <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/days-of-our-lives-ben-ciara-romeo-juliet-reunite-fantasy/" target="_blank">Shakespearean linked experience</a>, Ben finally found his presumed dead bride very much alive. But wouldn’t you know it? She had amnesia. They got their fairy tale ending though, but not before Ben kidnapped her himself after she moved to Johannesburg and got engaged to Theo.</p>

3 / 23 <p>Kate faked blindness to keep Jake and Gabi apart. Her beau <em>was</em> making out with another woman at her bedside as she recovered from a car accident, after all. What else was Kate Roberts to do? She kept up her emotional blackmailing ruse just long enough to help oust Jake as CEO from DiMera.</p>

4 / 23 <p>Eli and Lani started 2021 as the happily reunited parents of newborn twins. Things quickly took a devastating turn when Ivan kidnapped their babies for his Madame, who was missing her own (now adult) twins Jake and Stefan (sadly deceased). Thankfully, the detectives got the upper hand, rescued their babies, and spent the rest of the year in familial bliss… well sort of.</p>

5 / 23 <p>Gwen had a busy year. She slept with Chad, revealed herself to be the daughter Jack never knew, and discovered she was pregnant. She sadly lost her and Chad’s baby, but then falsely blamed Abigail, creating all kinds of upheaval in her new family’s life. It also led to her running drugs for Dr. Snyder, oddly growing closer to her father Jack (until he found out), and falling in love with Xander.</p>

6 / 23 <p>Philip returned to the Kiriakis family fold, but he was in debt to a family of a different kind — the Vitali mob. While Ava was neglecting son Charlie, and trying to get to know other son Tripp, she was also forcing Philip to launder money through Titan. </p>

7 / 23 <p>Sarah and Xander’s love was strong in early 2021. Not even Philip actively working against them could stop their love. It came crashing to a halt though after their dual proposal. Just as they were to get married, Kristen impersonated Sarah, broke Xander’s heart, and shipped Sarah off to a deserted island.</p>

8 / 23 <p>Chanel has had chemistry with everyone she’s come in contact with since she burst into Salem marrying a drunk Xander for his non-existent money. The only problem with that is, we now can’t decide if we want her with Johnny or his twin sister Allie. If her quickie wedding to Johnny is any indication she decided on him… or did she?</p>

9 / 23 <p>Chanel’s mama, Paulina also hit town and promptly tried to dismantle Horton Square. Can you even imagine? However, after falling in love with Abe, and reconnecting with her niece, Lani, she had a change of heart. But her attempt at turning the Square into a big box store wasn’t the biggest upheaval she brought with her…</p>

10 / 23 <p>…being forced to admit she was Lani’s mother and not her aunt was. And don’t get us started on Abe who learned he is not <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/617788/days-of-our-lives-lani-search-biodad/" target="_blank">Lani’s biodad</a>. The poor guy has loved Lani as his daughter for the past several years, only to learn the woman he was about to marry has been lying to him about that since the day they met.</p>

11 / 23 <p>Somehow, Adrienne’s lookalike Bonnie convinced Justin to fall in love with and marry her. But not before her ex-sister-in-law showed up, blackmailed her and died after the women struggled over a gun that accidentally went off. You know, the usual pre-wedding activities.</p>

12 / 23 <p>Nicole finally got her wish this year when Eric returned home to her. Unfortunatley, a lonely Nicole had just slept with Xander. A fact Sami was all too happy to publicly reveal — putting a damper on the homecoming fesitivies.</p>

13 / 23 <p>Sami should have kept Nicole’s secret just that, because Nicole gladly repaid the favor by making sure a newly returned EJ found out about Sami’s own affair. You know, the one with Lucas. Which led to…</p>

14 / 23 <p>…Sami getting kidnapped moments after EJ found out about said affair. When she was finally freed by Lucas (who was the one to kidnap her in the first place, which Sami doesn’t know, but MarDevil does), she came home to find EJ in bed with her nemesis — Nicole.</p>

15 / 23 <p>Sami thought it could only happen to a person once, but Marlena proved her wrong when the devil possessed her for a second time this year. The devil also inhabited Susan for a brief moment, kidnapped John, morphed into Eileen Davidson’s Kristen, manipulated Chanel, and brought Jan out of her coma. But MarDevil’s real fixation was on Ben and Ciara’s unborn child.</p>

16 / 23 <p>The devil didn’t just possess the good people of Salem. Oh no, MarDevil also literally brought villains Charlie, Nick and Deimos back from the dead for a little trick or treating fun. Well, MarDevil thought it was fun. Their victims? Not so much.</p>

17 / 23 <p>Philip’s been through a lot over the years, but it was his extreme jealousy regarding Brady and Chloe that sent him over the edge. It took him so far over, he faked his own death and set Brady up for it. Not exactly the best way to win a girl’s heart, or get revenge. Which he eventually realized and left to seek treatment, while continuing to play dead. So, you know, baby steps.</p>

18 / 23 <p><em>Days</em> took several stories on the run in <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/beyond-salem/" target="_blank">Peacock’s limited series </a><em><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/wp-admin/_wp_link_placeholder">Beyond Salem</a>. </em>By doing so, they brought back classic characters — Carrie, Austin, Billie, etc. — for an adventure spanning several cities and storylines. They also introduced viewers to new friends like Amanda Bottom, Belinda Chinashop and Sonny Delight.</p>

19 / 23 <p>Conference table sex was all anyone could talk about for a couple of weeks, there. In fact, they’re still talking about it. Rafe and Nicole better hope they stop though, because Ava’s on to her beau’s feelings for her good friend.</p>

20 / 23 <p>Kristen went on the lam after abducting Chloe and Kate, and then escaped prison again when she was caught trying to make off with Rachel in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, her doppelganger Susan tried to protect Ben and Ciara’s baby from MarDevil, but she got turned into a cat for her efforts. She also morphed into Eileen Davidson’s version of the mean, mean, mean Kristen DiMera who tried to seduce John Black. </p>

21 / 23 <p><em>Days</em> had so much fun going <em>Beyond Salem, </em>they returned to Peacock for more streaming shenanigans. This time they borrowed from Hallmark for their own version of a Christmas movie. Amanda, Belinda and Sonny even donned their heels again, while their <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/soapbox/617716/days-of-our-lives-very-salem-christmas-review-eric-brady-return/" target="_blank">stripper Santa friends</a> joined them in helping to save the town square.</p>

22 / 23 <p>After several months, Xander finally clued in to Sarah’s disappearance. As hard as Gwen tried to prevent it, Rex revealed “Sarah” dumped him just as quickly as she “reunited” with him. The question now is, what will Xander do with that information?</p>