After Kerfuffle With Days of Our Lives Fans, Headwriter Receives the Ultimate Validation
Which story helped give the show the win?
We want to take a moment today to send Days of Our Lives headwriter Ron Carlivati, his writers and everyone at the NBC soap congratulations for winning the 2022 Writers Guild of America Award for daytime drama. The news came during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, March 20, after which Carlivati gave his team props. “Congrats to my amazing team of writers at Days of Our Lives!” The group in question includes Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock and Elizabeth Snyder.
While the scripts which won them the honor included a variety of stories, one thread tied them together: The possession storyline. Highlights included the Satan revealing to Marlena that he’d possessed Doug, the Thanksgiving battle between MarDevil, Doug and Julie and Marlena’s Christmas exorcism.
The victory must taste particularly sweet for Carlivati given the timing. It was just over a week earlier that, as some fans offered particularly harsh criticisms of the show on Twitter, Carlivati clapped back, “Everyone tell me your job so I can tweet at you how you’re doing it wrong.”
The responses to that particular tweet were numerous and varied, with many confirming their love of the show and the work Carlivati had been doing there while others critiqued his comment as harshly as they had the show. But the WGA win gave both Carlivati and his team a bit of validation at the perfect time.
Join us as we take a look back at MarDevil’s reign of terror, as well as all of the other storylines which unfolded on the show during the WGA eligibility period, in the photo-filled gallery below.