Um, oops, where did it go?

Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) had some fun on Instagram last evening. Though she intended to toast “a casual wine Wednesday” to her followers with a full glass of the grape, as fans can see in her selfie that wasn’t the case.

“Oops — I was cooking dinner while I enjoyed my rosé and I drank almost all of it before I got a moment to take the photo,” Sweeney explained.

While her former castmate and good friend Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) responded with a variety of food and drink emojis, fellow Hallmark star Ashley Williams couldn’t help but notice that Sweeney was “getting’ prettier and prettier.” Fun fact: One of Williams’ first roles was playing Dani Andropoulos on As the World Turns in 1995.

Anyway, back to Sweeney’s empty toast… Some of us can relate, as we’ve been there before. One minute we are boiling water for pasta while sipping our favorite beverage then the next thing you know, the 11 minutes are up, the pasta is done and the glass is empty!

So, we too raise our empty glass and send a toast right back to the NBC soap star!

We last saw Sami in Salem on January 3 after she and Lucas decided to leave town to rebuild their relationship. And while the actress doesn’t have plans to return to the soap full-time, due to her other projects, including Hallmark, she told People, “I do feel so blessed to be able to have the best of both worlds. The opportunity to go back to Days of Our Lives, it feels like going home… It’s like visiting my family during the holidays. I get to see everyone. I get to play Sami… But then I get to go out and develop these projects and… push myself.”

Until we see the character back again, take a look at our photo gallery below as we deconstruct the complicated EJ/Sami/Lucas love triangle.