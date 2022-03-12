Credit: NBC screenshot

Some people never change and their true colors are eventually revealed.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of March 14 – 18, it’s a life or death situation for one Salem PD officer. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

Lani was stunned to learn that not only was Abe not her father, but Paulina and not her sister Tamara was her birth mother. After the initial shock, Paulina explained her history with a man named Ray, who was abusive. She escaped him before he learned she was pregnant, but fearing for her unborn baby’s safety, made a deal to have her sister Tamara raise Lani as her own. Imagine Paulina and Lani’s shock when Ray, now going by Terrel Raymond Coates, or TR for short, showed up in Salem. He happened to be the movie producer behind Johnny’s film and was stunned to find Paulina in town. He was even more shocked when he realized Lani was his daughter. Even though he claimed to have become a changed man after Paulina left him, Lani still wanted nothing to do with her biological father.

In the preview for this week, Shawn discovers Eli shot and left for dead in Salem Park. He calls in that an officer is down with a gunshot wound to the head. Lani races to Eli’s side and performs CPR until the paramedics arrive.

In a flashback, we learn that Eli confronts TR, who tells him to get his hands off him. Eli asks if that’s what he told Beth and Paulina before he beat them. Beth is TR’s ex-girlfriend played by Donielle Artese. This week’s Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that she comes to town with information for Eli. We’re guessing by this preview, that TR’s claims to have become a changed man were nothing but BS! TR draws a gun, a fight ensues and the gun goes off.

Eli is rushed to the hospital, where TR lurks nearby as Lani, Paulia, Eli’s mother Valerie and his grandma Julie wait for news. Later in his room, Eli convulses. We then see Valerie begging her son to come back to her. Will Eli survive and be able to point the finger at TR?

Also, be sure to check out the Days of Our Lives spring preview, teasing the return of Eric Brady to Salem. Then take a look at our latest photo gallery of the most beautiful soap portraits ever below.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube