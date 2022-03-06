Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI

Our hearts! Our hearts! They’re filled to bursting!

To say that Kristian Alfonso is much-missed on Days of Our Lives might be the understatement of the millennium. Overnight, we no longer had Hope’s love life through which we could live vicariously. We no longer had her fiery persona to look forward to on screen. And we no longer had the comfort of seeing the strength of the character’s family ties.

But we got at least one of those things back over the weekend, kinda, when Alfonso shared a photo of a real-life Days of Our Lives family reunion with her TV folks, Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie). Alfonso had enjoyed a little “time spent together catching up and reminiscing with” them, she wrote.

If it looks like everybody is squinting a little, there’s a good reason: “Boy, that sun was bright,” Alfonso noted in a hashtag.

Since leaving the NBC soap — her reasons are outlined here — the actress has appeared in two V.C. Andrews adaptations for Lifetime and debuted as Sheriff Williams in The Chronicle Mysteries, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series in which former Days of Our Lives castmate Alison Sweeney (Sami) stars.

