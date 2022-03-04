Days of Our Lives Preview: Will and Sonny Finally Return to Salem and Aren’t Alone as [Spoiler] Is Also Back
Eric Brady is back in town, apparently without his collar this time.
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of March 7 – 11, three big returns come home to Salem next week. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
We’ve known since the Winter Olympics that Will and Sonny were going to be returning to town, but it appears they aren’t alone. What could bring the boys back? Perhaps it’s Will’s sister Allie’s heartbreak over Johnny ruining Tripp’s proposal to her by revealing she slept with Chanel? Or maybe it has something to do with the problems Gabi has been experiencing with Jake, thanks to JoDevil’s schemes? Or it could be Will’s cousin Sarah’s return to town, even though she believes she’s Renee Dumonde. Whatever the reason, Days fans are thrilled that the boys are back!
In the teaser for next week, Sonny heads to the Kiriakis mansion to visit his family, only to get an eyeful of his new stepmother Bonnie trying to seduce his father Justin. Meanwhile, Will heads to the hospital to surprise his Grandma Marlena, who is always delighted to see him
However, the biggest shock is the one Nicole experiences when she heads to the Brady Pub to order a double-espresso. As she’s found herself caught in the middle of Ava and Rafe’s messy break-up, the last person she probably expected to see was her ex-husband, Eric Brady! Eric is back and behind the bar, but is he still a priest?
Let us know in the comments if you are excited that Eric is back, and if you want to see him and Nicole work things out. Or has that ship sailed, and you are team Nicole and Rafe?
