Benjamin Sanov blew out the candles on February 25.

As her son with husband David Sanov turned a year older this weekend, Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami) took to Instagram to tell Benjamin that Mom and Dad “are so proud of the man you have become.”

Along with her post, she shared a sweet pair of pictures that took their little boy “from 7 to 17.” Which, of course, only made us want to take a longer walk down Memory Lane. Care to join us?

Life’s a Beach

In the earliest pic we could find, Sweeney and Ben appear to have just completed construction on a couple of especially well-built sand castles. Or would those be sand domes?

Magic, Indeed

By the time time the family paid a visit to Disney World in 2012, Ben’s little sister Megan was on the scene. “Everything in the new Disney Baby Store is just so cute!” exclaimed Mom. “Need it all!”

Style for Miles

In 2013, Ben surprised Sweeney with a haircut that was definitely a cut above. “Love the red!” she said. Us, too. Wonder if we could pull off that look…

Trick or Treat

Megan and Ben must have scored a candy store’s worth of goodies on Halloween 2013. Their Breaking Bad costumes were on point.

When Ho Ho Ho Meets Ha Ha Ha

Ben discovered over the holidays in 2014 that “this elf likes playing tricks,” chuckled Mom. Er, we mean the elf herself.

Having a Ball

In the summer of 2015, the whole family got taken out the ballgame. “Let’s go, Dodgers!” cheered Mom.

Fashion Police

In 2015, Sweeney got Ben to weigh in on the outfit that she wore on the cover of Redbook magazine. That is, she got him to do so after he was done looking at his own picture. (Kids!)

Up, Up and Away

At Christmastime in 2015, Ben joined Mom on “a little holiday canyon hike.” Which we can also count as exercise for ourselves, right? No? Dang.

Outwit, Outplay, Outstanding!

It was an “awesome Mom moment” for Sweeney in 2016 when she got to bring Ben to the live taping of the Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X finale.

Life in Death Valley

As Ben and Megan made tracks across the dunes, Sweeney marveled that there was “nothing better than sharing this incredible planet and all its unique beauty with your kids.”

Food for Thought

“Loving the last days of vaca with the kids,” Sweeney did a little lunchtime “mother/son bonding” with Ben in 2018.

Like Father, Like Son

In 2018, Sweeney shared a handsome photo of her better half and their son in honor of National Police Week.

Game, Set, Mismatch

In 2019, Sweeney had to laugh. Though she recommends you mix up your fitness routine and “try something new… maybe not jump out on a tennis court with your 14-year-old son with some absurd expectation that you can keep up.” She didn’t keep up, then? “Not. Even. Close.”

Thank God It’s Tuesday

How come? Because Tuesdays at the Sweeney/Sanov household are always Taco Tuesdays. Wow, that’s a(n enchi)lada tasty-looking toppings!

Forecast Calls for Son

On National Sons Day in 2020, Sweeney delighted in the fact that hers was “fantastic” and “awesome,” adding, “I am so grateful every day for you, Ben!”

The Dog Days of Summer

In 2021, Ben and his mom somehow managed to get their rescue dogs to sit still long enough to take a heartwarming photo. If that doesn’t set your tail to wagging, we dunno what would!

Even Without SORAS, They Grow Up So Fast!

As Ben turned 17, Mom shared then-and-now pics that left us wondering how he’d grown up… while she hadn’t seemed to age a day. Lovely!

