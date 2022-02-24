John Paschal/JPI

The bond between a human and their furbaby is like no other.

Days of Our Lives and General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan; ex-Nikolas) has had a lot to be happy about these days. Not only has the former daytime star landed a new role in a feature film, Murder, Anyone?, his current one, Moon Crash, can be streamed on Amazon Prime. But that’s not all… when he’s not making movies, he’s enjoying some down time with his new pup.

Christopher shared an adorable photo of his little girl and introduced the new member of his family as “Tanka (Lakota for wolf).” He went on to explain that he adopted the five month old Goldendoodle that “has stolen” his heart “with her sweet disposition and endless cuddles.”

We can see why… just look at that face!

This isn’t Christopher’s first dog and when talking about his Mastiff, he made a few things very clear. “No dog can ever replace Brando, but this girl turned my apartment into a home the minute she bounced in the door.”

We’re sure Christopher and Tanka will have many fun years together and can’t wait to see future photos as his little one grows!

