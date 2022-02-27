Chris Haston/NBC

“I hope you all find reasons to smile today and laugh.”

We’re hitting the two-year mark of the pandemic and many have been reflecting back to when it all began. Some talk about how they never left the house while others always had their masks on hand when they ventured out. However, Days of Our Lives actress Tamara Braun (Ava) recalled how one time she had to changed things up after realizing she’d forgotten her face-covering at home.

The NBC star shared a flashback photo from the “early days of the pandemic” when she was taking her dogs for a walk and realized she’d forgotten her mask at home and “had to improvise.” With a green plastic bag tucked underneath her glasses and covering her nose and mouth she joked, “I think I need professional help.” Hoping to give her followers a reason to smile, she went further to say, “If you need a reason, look at this ding dong here” then asked what everyone thought about her workaround.

We think Braun’s mask improvisation was at its best during one of the worse times — but some fellow daytimers had other thoughts… Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, General Hospital) observed and stated, “You look like you are suffocating. Which you most likely were,” while Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, The Young and the Restless) and Days of Our Lives castmate Arianne Zucker (Nicole) showed their amusement with a series of laughing emojis.

