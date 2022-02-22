John Paschal/JPI

He may not be coming back to soaps — not at the moment, anyway — but Days of Our Lives and General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan; ex-Nikolas) has landed a new feature film role. Our sister site Variety has learned exclusively that the former daytime heartthrob will appear, along with The Bay’s Kristos Andrews (Peter) in Murder, Anyone?

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor will play the role of Richard, as listed on IMDB, in the faithful adaptation of the 2017 play. The premise surrounds two playwrights that set out to create a new “avant-garde, surrealistic, mind-bending neo-noire thriller” but find that their story is coming to life before their eye as they write each twist and turn.

In January, Christopher shared a photo on Instagram and teased, “New look in studio.”

Fans immediately rushed to comment with excitement, hoping he was going to be returning to daytime. Given his attire in the photo, one fan, rosannellie13, stated, “He looks like Stefano,” to which Christopher kept the tease alive and replied, “Just a little.”

Some hoped that he was going back to General Hospital while others were just happy that he was involved in a new project — or two — and so are we! Stay tuned for future details as they are released.

And while we wait for the film’s release date, fans can catch him in the new movie, Moon Crash, which is streaming on Amazon Prime. The actor announced the news and shared the trailer last month.”

