On the Most Special of Occasions, Days of Our Lives’ Lauren Koslow Salutes Her ‘Fierce and Fabulous Sister’ With Heartwarming Then and Now Photos
Chris Haston/NBC
February 20 made a birthday girl of Linda Koslow Finch.
As the author Alice Walker once put it, “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister.” Don’t think so. And we suspect that Days of Our Lives leading lady Lauren Koslow would agree.
On February 20, the actress, who has played Kate since 1996, Instagrammed out an enthusiastic “happy birthday to my fierce and fabulous sister,” Linda Koslow Finch.
The soap vet wasn’t just celebrating the day, however; she was celebrating the years — the laughter and love and support on which she’d long known she could rely. “Thanks for always being there for me,” she wrote to her sibling. “Your endurance and perseverance [are] forever inspiring.”
With that, Koslow closed with a quote from Marion Garretty that’s all but guaranteed to tug at the heart: “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.”
Amen to that. Included with Koslow’s post were a handful of spectacularly sweet photos with her sister, a couple of them dating all the way back to their childhood. You can view them by clicking on arrow below.
View this post on Instagram
On this cheerful occasion, c’mon, let’s keep the good vibes flowing by perusing the below photo gallery, a collection of more images of stars from not only Days of Our Lives but The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital with their beautiful real-life sisters.