Days of Our Lives Preview: Not One, but Two Family Members Are Taken Down When the NBC Soap Returns!
NBC Screenshot
Days returns with danger, drama, romance, and more!
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of February 21 – 25, the NBC soap is bringing its A-game after being off for two weeks due to the Winter Olympics. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
With the sudser’s return, Anna teases that it’s got everything. That includes passion, action, and more than one presumed death. We’re pretty sure she’s talking about Johnny, aka JoDevil’s, movie script about Marlena’s possession.
On the passion front, someone is getting the rose treatment in bed, while Gabi and Jake share a passionate smooch. Tripp, who was planning to propose to Alli before the show’s hiatus, gets hot and heavy with her. He obviously hasn’t yet found out about what happened between her and Chanel! And Marlena and John appear to be doing it up for a belated Valentine’s Day.
On the deserted island where Kristen is stashing half of Salem, Steve and Kayla are armed with guns. Well, maybe Nerf guns? Speaking of guns, it appears EJ, who was previously considering making a break for it, is shot! And back on the island, Abby spikes a smoothie, which Kristen later downs and collapses.
Need a refresher before next week? Be sure to check out our photo-filled Days of Our Lives recap.
Also, be sure to check out the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who suspects the devil is still in Salem. Then before you go, check out a gallery of some of the soap couples fans won’t give up on.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube