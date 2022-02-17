Jill Johnson/JPI

“I can’t do this alone.”

Monday, February 21, can’t come soon enough and to get fans ready for the NBC soap’s big return from the Winter Olympics break, Days of Our Lives has released its latest preview — and this time, it appears things won’t be going as planned for Ben, Ciara and the birth of their first child.

More: Paul Telfer previews Xander and Sarah’s reunion

Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal get into character and reveal Ciara’s growing baby bump. “We’re having a baby,” Ciara says while rubbing her tummy and looking at her husband. “It won’t be long now until we give birth.” Ben then jumps in to jokingly clarify, “It won’t be long now until you give birth… I just have to be there.”

However, it won’t be that simple… in the preview for what’s ahead, after Ciara’s water breaks, Ben is nowhere in sight and Allie is forced to help the soon-to-be mother give birth. As she tries to breathe — and screams — through the contractions, Ciara gasps, “I can’t do this alone,” and looks at a photo of her husband. “I need Ben, I can’t do this without Ben.”

More: Soap icon recovering from second heart surgery

Well, Ciara, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you might not have a choice! Will he make it in time or will JoDevil appear to witness the birth of the child he has longed to meet?

Watch the video for a sneak peek and let us know how you think the birth will play out by leaving your thoughts in the comment section.

We hope Ben makes it in the nick of time — that would be the icing on the cake to their love story. Take a look back at how it all began for Cin by viewing the gallery below, which is also filled with other memorable soap couples and their journeys.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube