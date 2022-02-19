Chris Haston/NBC

Even bad girls have good in them.

Viewers have seen a different side of Nicole as of late and Arianne Zucker recently sat down with Soap Opera Digest to talk about the Salem character’s big transformation. Since Nicole first came on the scene in 1998, fans have been used to her getting tangled up in various crimes, including blackmail, kidnapping, attempted murder and let’s not forget bigamy, which she committed twice when she married Lucas then Victor while legally married to Trent Robbins.

These days, her fans have been rooting for a happily ever after for Nicole, who has shown a more vulnerable side when it comes to her feelings for Rafe, as well as how initially they would affect her relationship with Ava. When asked what it was like to make such a drastic shift for her character, Zucker revealed, “At first I was like, ‘Are they making me good? What’s happening here?’”

She knows better than anyone that Nicole hasn’t always made the right decisions but “having been married to Eric changed her a bit.” Not only did she start to become a better person, “she’s learned some lessons.”

Now that she’s “pulled it together” and is “not switching babies anymore,” Zucker expressed a huge appreciation for those behind the scenes at Days of Our Lives for allowing her to show a different side to the character. “I’ve worked really hard on my acting chops,” she shared, “and studying and going to acting classes to show that this character deserves to be in it.”

We too have enjoyed watching Nicole evolve and can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for her next. However, we have to wonder if Nicole will be able to stay on the straight and narrow given that when the show left off on Thursday, February 3, she assured Rafe that she would do everything she could to prove that Ava set him up for planting evidence on someone he arrested.

Whatever the case, join us as we look back at nine other Days of Our Lives baddies turned good in our photo gallery below then tell us in the comments how you prefer Nicole — good girl or bad?