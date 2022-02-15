©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Allister Foster

“Good things come in threes.”

Last weekend the Hallmark Channel aired the second installment of its The Wedding Veil trilogy and you won’t want to miss the final premiere of the event, starring Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, on Saturday, February 19, at 8 pm. As an added bonus, she’ll play opposite her former castmate Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) as Nick.

For those new to the trilogy, the first two movies featured Tracy’s best friends Emma (Autumn Reeser) and Avery (Lacey Chabert), who, along with Tracy, purchased an antique wedding veil and legend states that those who are in possession of the veil will find true love with the person who sees them with it.

More: Two Days of Our Lives stars return

It worked for Avery first, who was always a believer of the legend, then again for Emma, who was a former skeptic, and now it’s been handed over to Tracy in The Wedding Veil Legacy. Will it prove to be magical despite her cynicism about its legend or will she marry the wrong guy?

In the previous movie, Tracy briefly mentioned that she and her boyfriend had been talking about getting engaged. However, while at the tailors to have the veil repaired, she meets Nick and later agrees to hire him to cater the upcoming 25th anniversary gala at her auction house. As they grow closer, Tracy can’t deny that she’s falling for Nick but gets cold feet. However, we can bet that the veil will work its magic and pair her with her one true love.

Have a look for yourself in the video preview.

And before you go, reminisce with 30 photos honoring some of soaps’ memorable couples in the gallery below.

Video: Hallmark/Channel/YouTube