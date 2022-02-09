Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Pulls Back the Curtain on a Photo Shoot That Was More Than a Photo Shoot: ‘This One Hits Close to Home’
File the stunning images under “strictly ballroom.”
Victoria Konefal is no stranger to having her picture taken. She’s probably been on more magazine covers than we have magazines collecting dust on our coffee table. But on February 8, she shared that she had posed for some shots that had special significance to her.
“[I] did a fun photo shoot earlier this week,” Instagrammed the Days of Our Lives leading lady. “This one hits close to home, because it’s for my sister’s very own business,” Shall We Dance Designs, a purveyor of shoes and costumes for those who answer the question “Shall we dance?” with a resounding “Yes!”
“[I’m] proud of you, seester,” she added. “I love watching you shine.”
As you’ll see, in one of the clips that Ciara’s portrayer shared, at one point, she even took a turn cutting a rug herself. Dancing With the Stars, are you paying attention?
Actually, Days of Our Lives stars are known for getting their boogie on. This past Christmas, Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani) made their jingle bells rock, so to speak. (Watch them in action here.) And a year ago this month, Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) did his best John Travolta impersonation at a photo shoot for the soap. (Check it out here.)
