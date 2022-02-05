Ahead of Its On-Air Debut, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Unveils Her Stunning New Look
By “stunning,” we mean “gorgeous,” not “shocking.” She didn’t dye her hair blue or anything!
It’s been a strangely big week for daytime re-’dos. First, General Hospital leading lady Laura Wright (Carly) revealed that she made like a director and yelled “Cut!” when it came to her trademark mane. Then, The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen (Taylor) was finally, finally able to ditch the wig at which she, we and everybody in between had laughed to start sporting her real tresses on screen. And now Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole) has shared that she, too, has altered her image.
In a February 5 Instagram post, the actress cheered that she’d had her locks “lowlighted, highlighted and toned!” and thanked her hairdresser “for blending my locks.”
From the glimpses we get in the pics she shared (see below), Nicole will soon be looking extra sharp as she navigates Salem trying to do the impossible: stay out of hot water.
Of course, shaking things up is par for the course for Zucker, who in her years as a Salem pot stirrer has gone through almost as many different hairstyles as she has love interests. And actually, much like those love interests, each ’do has been more appealing than the last!
