Wanna hear what’s coming up on Days of Our Lives?

Sami might be off traveling the world with her abductor (though she doesn’t know that), but it looks like she and Lucas might be on their way back to Salem soon. At least the NBC soap’s latest promo heavily suggests that. We’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to find out for sure though, as Days of Our Lives won’t return until after the Winter Olympics on February 21.

In the promo, Alison Sweeney (Sami) stands in the middle of Horton Square, asking if viewers, “Wanna hear what’s coming up on Days of Our Lives?”

Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) joins her and says, “Plenty of this.” He proceeds to dip and plant a kiss on her. Not to be outdone, Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) intervenes to dip and kiss Sweeney himself. “Or, maybe,” he cheekily says, “This.”

“Sounds good to me,” Sweeney says, once she is firmly planted on two feet again.

We have to believe the soap wouldn’t use Dattilo and Sweeney in a promo if their characters weren’t about to return. Seemingly confirming that is happening, Days of Our Lives writer Jamey Giddens tweeted, “Much more ‘Lumi’ vs ‘EJami’ when all the snow and skiing and what not is done!”

While a love triangle feels all cued up, it’s not exactly going to be so straightforward. As mentioned, Sami isn’t aware Lucas was the one who kidnapped her. She thinks that was her other ex, EJ who is currently behind bars for the crime. Adding to the messiness, it was Lucas who planted evidence to make his arrest happen.

Of course, when the truth does come out, Sami might want to reunite with EJ, considering they decided to give it another go literal moments before Rafe slapped the handcuffs on him. However, once that happened, she couldn’t leave Salem fast enough, and a guilty Lucas was all too happy to join her. However, he made a brief return to drive another nail into EJ’s coffin by testifying against him in court.

Secrets and lies don’t stay hidden for long though, so Lucas is going to have a lot of explaining to do when all is revealed. But will he end up taking EJ’s place in prison? And once free, would EJ take Sami back — or will his relationship with Belle evolve from client-attorney to something a little more personal?

Tell us what you think will happen in the comments, and then look through our photo gallery of Sami and Lucas’ rollercoaster relationship, that’s about to add a couple more bumps in the road.