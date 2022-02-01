Jill Johnson/JPI

The All My Children alum models a former co-star on set.

The Days of Our Lives character formerly known as Ray, just landed in Salem, but actor William Christian almost didn’t take the role of TR Coates. In fact, he told Soap Opera Digest his first reaction to receiving the offer was, “Who would want to play that?”

You can’t really blame him, considering for the past year, Paulina’s ex has been described as nothing but abusive and controlling. He’s so bad, in fact, Paulina secretly gave their newborn baby to her sister to raise as her own.

However, Christian changed his mind about playing Johnny’s now-movie producer after conferring with his real-life family. “They said, ‘You should do this. It’s quintessential daytime.’”

More: Alison Sweeney addresses if Sami will be back full-time

It seems his family didn’t steer him wrong, as Christian is loving the role. “It’s been an awesome experience,” he said. “I would do it in a heartbeat again and again.”

Part of that “awesome experience” stems from working with his co-stars, Sal Stowers (Lani) and Jackée Harry (Paulina).

“Sal is very talented — and tall,” he joked with the magazine. “I love coming to the set and working with her. She’s lovely, and she has this really great emotional life.”

As for TR’s former love interest, Christian said of Paulina’s portrayer, “She’s the queen on the set, and everybody loves working with Jackée.”

While the respect he has for his Days co-stars is evident, All My Children’s former Derek Frye recalled a former Pine Valley co-star who informs the way he currently interacts with his castmates. That co-star? The late powerhouse, David Canary (Adam and Stuart Chandler).

More: What could explain Sarah’s odd behavior

“David Canary, as a professional, was extraordinary,” Christian said. “I loved working with him. He was one of the nicest guys and more professional than you could ever hope to work with. So, I show up and I try to be David Canary every day.”

As for his current role, Christian relishes the opportunity to play Salem’s latest bad guy. “Everything about this character is exciting,” he said. “He’s rich. He’s meaty. He’s got this wicked past. There’s nothing I don’t love about playing him. I just hope I do the role justice.”

What are your thoughts on TR? Tell us what you think in the comments and then look through our photo gallery below of All My Children’s impressive run.