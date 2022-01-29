NBC screenshots

Another proposal is in the works.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for January 31 – February 4, Nancy reacts badly to Craig’s news. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

Lani didn’t understand Paulina’s harsh reaction to TR’s presence in Salem, but in the teaser video for next week, she comes to understand it. TR reveals to Lani that he’s her father! Needless to say, she doesn’t react well and won’t be calling him daddy anytime soon.

Gwen was stunned when Xander proposed to him, but it’s Xander who is in for a shock when Gwen tells him that she can’t marry him. Is the guilt of what she did to Abigail, and the knowledge about Sarah, getting to her? Or does she have another secret reason she can’t marry him?

More: Fans react to Craig coming out

Meanwhile, Tripp reveals he plans to ask Allie to marry him. Of course, he has no idea what’s transpired between Allie and Chanel. And Allie learns from Nicole about Rafe’s arrest and that someone has framed him as a dirty cop.

After catching Craig on the phone with his sweetheart, Chloe confronted her father for lying to Nancy about cheating with another woman. Craig told her he didn’t lie, at least not about it being a woman! After coming out to his daughter, Chloe pushes him to come out to Nancy. However, based on Nancy’s reaction in the video, she is anything but understanding.

And over on DiMera fantasy island, Sarah vows she’s coming home to Xander. Meanwhile, Abby and Kristen continue their chat, and Abby gasps,”You killed them…” Who does she think Kristen killed and is she right?

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out what cliffhangers to expect before the show goes on hiatus for the Winter Olympics. And before you go, take a look back at iconic soap characters from the past in our photo gallery below.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube