Days of Our Lives’ Camila Banus Shares a Series of Uber-Romantic Photos to Celebrate Her 10th Anniversary With Her Husband: ‘There Is Nothing I Would Want to Do Without You, Mi Amol’
Jill Johnson/JPI
They’ve come a long way, baby!
January 26 wasn’t just National Spouses Day, it was also the 10th anniversary of Days of Our Lives leading lady Camila Banus and her husband, Marlon Aquino. To commemorate the occasion, the actress dropped a series of gorgeous pictures that chronicled their relationship, which they cemented with a beautiful wedding in the summer of 2021.
“From photo shoots to couch-potato days,” she captioned the collection, “there is nothing I would want to do without you, mi amol.
“Happy official 10 years to us!” she added. “Love you with all my heart.”
View this post on Instagram
As far as we can see, there are two things we can count on in this world: that Banus will slay as Gabi and that her devotion to her significant other will never waver. “Through hard times and beautiful, amazing times,” she wrote to him on their anniversary in 208. “Te amo para siempre, but you already know that.”
View this post on Instagram
On Aquino’s birthday in 2016, his then-girlfriend called him an “inspiring, confident, kind man,” musing, “What can I say about this delicious man! Thank you… for being my best friend through thick and thin. Te adoro, mi amorcito bello.”
View this post on Instagram
