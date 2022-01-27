Camila Banus, Marlon Aquino 2016 DAY OF DAYS Event with the Cast of DAYS OF OUR LIVESUniversal City WalkUniversal City, CA11/12/16 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com310-657-9661

Jill Johnson/JPI

They’ve come a long way, baby!

January 26 wasn’t just National Spouses Day, it was also the 10th anniversary of Days of Our Lives leading lady Camila Banus and her husband, Marlon Aquino. To commemorate the occasion, the actress dropped a series of gorgeous pictures that chronicled their relationship, which they cemented with a beautiful wedding in the summer of 2021.

“From photo shoots to couch-potato days,” she captioned the collection, “there is nothing I would want to do without you, mi amol.

“Happy official 10 years to us!” she added. “Love you with all my heart.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Banus (@camila)

As far as we can see, there are two things we can count on in this world: that Banus will slay as Gabi and that her devotion to her significant other will never waver. “Through hard times and beautiful, amazing times,” she wrote to him on their anniversary in 208. “Te amo para siempre, but you already know that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Banus (@camila)


On Aquino’s birthday in 2016, his then-girlfriend called him an “inspiring, confident, kind man,” musing, “What can I say about this delicious man! Thank you… for being my best friend through thick and thin. Te adoro, mi amorcito bello.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Banus (@camila)


On this happy occasion, keep feeling the love a little longer by checking out the below photo gallery of more Days of Our Lives cast members and their real-life partners.