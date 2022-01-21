NBC screenshot

Is Paulina’s ex as bad as she’s said he is?

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for January 24 – 28, more trouble comes to Salem. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

Next week, Lani tells Abe about Ray, the man who biologically fathered her. However, she has no desire to ever meet him, and as far as she’s concerned, Abe is her father. She notes Ray was controlling abusive and cruel to her mother, which is why Paulina gave Lani to her sister Tarama to raise. Paulina never wanted him to know about Lani. Daytime vet William Christian debuts as Ray next week.

Paulina is stunned to run into Ray in all places but Horton Town Square. It’s clear from the promo that Paulina fears the man, and things are about to take a turn for the worse when Lani crashes their reunion. Not only is Lani about to meet the man who fathered her, but he’s about to meet his grandchildren. The question is, is Ray still the same man that Paulina knew, or has he changed? And why now has he resurfaced?



Though the video appears broken, it will play.

Also in the promo, Chad and Xander discuss the possibilities of someone running around Salem in a mask. They have no idea that it’s Gwen and Ava, teaming up to play Sarah, who is still on that desert island. Abby, who is sure Sarah isn’t Sarah, is shown tackling Ava and ripping off her Sarah mask. As Chad asks Xander who might have a motive to pose as his ex, Xander can only think of Gwen. Unfortunately, it appears they’ve put the pieces together too late, as Gwen clocks Abigail over the head!

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out what advice Nancy gives Brady. And before you go, relive the terror from Salem’s ultimate villain, Stefano DiMera in our photo gallery below.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube