Daytime superstar gives back with a special twist.

The holidays may be over but it’s never too late to share those inspiring stories of how an act of kindness helped make wishes come true. This can be said for Days of Our Lives vet Deidre Hall (Marlena), who shared her personal account of how she helped put a smile on a few girls’ faces.

The NBC soap actress posted a photo with a display of makeup brushes courtesy of Michael Marcus, the founder of a skincare company by the same name. “During the holidays, my kids and I help fill wishes that come through our local fire department,” Hall explained. “This year, there was a large number of girls who asked for make-up brushes!”

And just like that, “all that took was a call to my pal Michael Marcus, who immediately shipped his fabulous Travel Brush Kit.” But the giving didn’t stop there. He didn’t just send a few, there was “more than enough for all of the dozens and dozens of girls!” What makes it extra special, especially to those girls that watch Days of Our Lives, is that “it’s the same brush kit” that Hall loves and uses herself. That being said, she knows that “it’s terrific!”

Hall went to express how “beyond touched, although unsurprised” she was “by his profound generosity” and teased that if fans are “feeling jealous” they can order their own set very easily. And guess what? We’re going to make it even easier for you!

In our gallery below, not only will you find beauty tips and products used by various soap actresses, you’ll also get to watch them demonstrate some of the goods and get details on how you can have the travel brush set, recommended by Hall, delivered straight to your door.